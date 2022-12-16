Tamil Nadu: Dolphin entangled in fishermen's net released back into sea

A four-year-old male dolphin, weighing about 300 kg, caught inadvertently by fishermen at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu was released back into the sea on the orders of the forest officials.

The dolphin got entangled in fishermen's net when they were out in the sea, fishing.

On reaching the shore, the fishermen realised that they had caught a dolphin.

They immediately informed the forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

On the orders of Kelakarai Forest Officer Senthilkumar, the team, led by forester Kanagraj along with the fishermen, released the entangled dolphin back into the sea.

( With inputs from ANI )

