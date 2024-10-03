Tamil Nadu: Eight Schools in Trichy Receive Bomb Threats via Email

Trichy, Tamil Nadu (October 3, 2024): Eight schools in Trichy city received bomb threats via email on Thursday. Trichy city police said bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were immediately deployed to the schools to search for any suspicious devices.

Tamil Nadu | 8 schools in Trichy city received a bomb threat over email today. Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb: Trichy City Police — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024