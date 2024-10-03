Tamil Nadu: Eight Schools in Trichy Receive Bomb Threats via Email

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2024 12:09 PM2024-10-03T12:09:37+5:302024-10-03T12:25:34+5:30

Trichy, Tamil Nadu (October 3, 2024): Eight schools in Trichy city received bomb threats via email on Thursday. Trichy city police ...

Tamil Nadu: Eight Schools in Trichy Receive Bomb Threats via Email | Tamil Nadu: Eight Schools in Trichy Receive Bomb Threats via Email

Tamil Nadu: Eight Schools in Trichy Receive Bomb Threats via Email

Trichy, Tamil Nadu (October 3, 2024): Eight schools in Trichy city received bomb threats via email on Thursday. Trichy city police said bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were immediately deployed to the schools to search for any suspicious devices.

Open in app
Tags :Tamil NaduTrichyBomb ThreatBomb Threat EmailSchool