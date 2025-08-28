Tamil Nadu: Elderly Woman Injured After Bull Rams Her During Illegal Race in Sivagangai District

Woman from Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district got attacked by a bull and got severely injured. This incident took place during an illegal race held as a temple festival near Kollangudi. According to police reports several bulls were being raced through Kalaiyar Koyi.

As the animals were crossing the road, one of them moved to the side and hit a woman walking nearby. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Kalaiyar Koyil Police have stated that they are investigating the unauthorized event.

Earlier, an unexpected tragic accident took place in Rajasthan's Kota where 85-year-old man died after attack by two bulls. This incident took place in Subhash Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, when a bull knocked him down while man was trying to escape. The footage of man climbing stairs and bull attacking him has gone viral on social media.

The elderly man who died in the accident has been identified as Devkaran Gurjar, a resident of the same lane where the incident took place. Upon seeing two bulls engaged in an intense fight, he climbed a staircase to protect himself, while the bulls also rushed up the stairs and rammed into him, causing him to fall.