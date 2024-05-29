Tamil Nadu: Elephant Calf Rescued From Well After 11-Hour Struggle by Forest Department in Nilgiris (Watch Video)

An elephant calf that fell into a 30-foot well in Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu was rescued by a team of Forest department officials on Wednesday following an 11-hour struggle that involved two earth-movers to pull the animal to safety.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kolapalli near Gudalur, when the calf, part of an elephant herd, fell into a 30-foot well. The locals informed the Forest department, which launched a rescue operation.

Elephant Calf Rescued By Forest Department of Kolapalli

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A wild elephant fell into a 30-foot-deep pit in the Kolapalli area in the Nilgiris district, last night.



The elephant was rescued after around 11 hours by the forest department of Kolapalli. pic.twitter.com/xbRGevYi5N — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

As part of it, two excavators were deployed to create a path near the well for the elephant to climb to safety. Upon being rescued, the calf ventured into the forest.

Forest department officials monitored the calf and would continue to do so until it joined its herd.