Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

By ANI | Published: March 6, 2023 11:31 AM2023-03-06T11:31:40+5:302023-03-06T17:05:07+5:30

A sudden explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The District Collector of Virudhunagar V P Jeyaseelan confirmed the explosion.

Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

