Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar
By ANI | Published: March 6, 2023 11:31 AM2023-03-06T11:31:40+5:302023-03-06T17:05:07+5:30
A sudden explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday.
The District Collector of Virudhunagar V P Jeyaseelan confirmed the explosion.
Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
