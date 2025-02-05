Tamil Nadu Factory Blast: Casualties Feared After Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Unit Near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu (February 5, 2025): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. Casualties are feared as the blast caused significant damage to the facility.

Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu: An explosion at the Sathyaprabha firecracker factory in Chinnavadi claimed one life, with reports of people trapped under debris. Rescue operations by fire fighters, police, and revenue officials are ongoing. Authorities are investigating the cause and… pic.twitter.com/xyLtM64jAf — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

Firefighters and police officials have reached the site and are carrying out rescue operations. However, ongoing explosions have made it difficult for emergency teams to reach the affected area.

Sivakasi, known as the fireworks hub of India, has witnessed several such incidents in the past due to the highly inflammable materials used in production. More information is expected as rescue operations continue.