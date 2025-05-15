Tamil Nadu Factory Blast: Sewage Tank Explodes in Cuddalore, 20 Injured Several Villages Flooded (Watch Video)

At least 20 people sustained injuries and were hospitalized following an explosion in a sewage tank at a factory in the Kudikadu area near Mudhunagar in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district late last night. The incident occurred unexpectedly, causing panic among residents in the nearby village. The force of the explosion caused the sewage tank to rupture, leading to a large volume of wastewater flooding the surrounding area.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 20 people injured and admitted to a hospital when a sewage tank at a factory exploded in Kudikadu area near Mudhunagar in Cuddalore district late last night. Houses in the area damaged as water leaked out of the tank and entered the village. More details… pic.twitter.com/SbiFVWNILf — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

Several houses in the vicinity were damaged as the contaminated water entered homes, forcing many residents to evacuate. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Local authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage. Further details are awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation and assist affected families.

