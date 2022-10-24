Tamil Nadu: Fire at Chennai pharma production firm doused, no casualties reported

A big fire that broke out on Monday morning at a private drugs manufacturing unit in north Chennai has been doused, fire officials said today.

"We received the information about the fire at around 8.15 am. It's a pharmaceutical godown. The fire has been doused," said a Chennai Fire Department official.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident at Ashok Nagar area of the city.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out in the forest colony of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The fire has been brought under control," said a fire officer.

In Mumbai too, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Fire tenders and a team from the Mumbai Police team had also arrived on the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor