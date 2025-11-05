Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out at Multispeciality Hospital in Dindigul, No Casualties Reported (VIDEO)

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out at Sathya Subha Multispeciality Hospital on Palani Road in Dindigul on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. According to the reports, the blaze started on the third floor of the hospital.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out in Shree Sathya Subha Hospital, located on Palani Road, in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/q6oyMQMmo8 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the hospital’s name board on the upper floor. The Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene with two fire engines and more than 15 firefighters. The flames were quickly brought under control.

Police confirmed that no patients were harmed and the hospital building did not sustain any damage.

(With inputs from ANI)