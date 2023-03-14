Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at old spare parts godown in Madurai, cause yet to be ascertained

A massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Madurai, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, on Monday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot and went about containing the blaze," said an official.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The firefighters were on the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames, they added.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports.

In a similar incident on March 8, a major fire broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Asansol district.

Thick smoke billowed out of the godown near the Bada Talab area, fire department officials said, adding that several fire tenders were pressed into the service on receiving information about the blaze.

( With inputs from ANI )

