Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: 4 Killed, 5 Injured in Explosion at Sivakasi Unit

At least four people were killed, including a woman, and five others were injured in a blast that occurred in a firecracker factory located in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday morning, July 1. The blast led to a major fire and thick smoke engulfed the area near the factory. The unit is located in the Chinna Kamanpatti village area in Virudhunagar district.

The injured were admitted to the Virudhunagar government hospital for treatment. Emergency services, including fire tenders and ambulances dispatched to the spot after receiving the information. Sivakasi is known for its firecracker factory, which is known as the 'Fireworks Capital of India." The district is having a major match and printing industries. The entire Virudhunagar district, where Chinna Kamanpatti is located, has a strong presence of these industries. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the incident just comes just a day after another deadly tragedy took place in Telangana, where a reactor blast at a pharma factory in Rangareddy district took the lives of 34 people and injured more than 20.