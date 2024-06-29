Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: Four Workers Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Unit in Virudhunagar (Watch Video)

Four workers were killed, and another person was injured on Saturday, June 29, following a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.

Visuals From Blast Site

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The injured is being treated at the government hospital: Virudhunagar District Collector pic.twitter.com/N3HCvAEIlZ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Another person who was in the vicinity was injured, and buildings and rooms earmarked for specific tasks involved in manufacturing processes suffered damage.