Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy in Rameswaram

The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday (August 27) arrested eight Tamil Nadu fishermen on charges of poaching at Delft Island.

According to Rameswaram Assistant Director of Fisheries, 430 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday. 8 fishermen along with a boat were apprehended by the Lanka Navy. The fishermen's association president urged the Centre for immediate intervention.

