Tamil Nadu government "withdraws general consent" for investigation by CBI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : Hours after Enforcement Directorate arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday ordered to "withdraw general consent" for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state home department issued the order that withdrew its general consent for an investigation by CBI.

"Central Agency CBI to investigate in Tamil Nadu should get permission from State Government. Today Tamil Nadu Government orders to withdraw its consent which was given to specific type cases during 1989 and 1992," read the order of the Tamil Nadu Home Department.

According to the order, "Hereafter CBI before starting its investigation in the State should get prior permission from the Tamil Nadu Government".

As per Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act XXV of 1946) in any State if the CBI needs to investigate they have to get prior permission from that State.

West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana also made it mandatory for CBI to seek permission before initiating an investigation in any case related to the state.

ED arrested state minister Senthil Balaj in a money laundering case earlier in the day that started the political blame game.

Balaji was sent to judicial custody for 14 days till June 28 in a money laundering case by Chennai principal district judge S Alli on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Minister Subramanian termed Senthil's arrest a "murder of democracy".

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said, "Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) before Parliament elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest...BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. They (BJP) are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Senthil Balaji's arrest by the ED saying that it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, "It is totally wrong how Enforcement Directorate is being misused."

