Tamil Nadu Governor terms PFI 'threat to India'

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday termed the Popular Front of India (PFI) a "threat to India" which aims to destabilize this country from within.

The Governor said that the radical group had 16 fronts to camouflage its true activities.

"Popular Front of India is a very dangerous organization. Essentially, its aim is to destabilize this country from within. There are political parties that are supporting them for their own political vested interest. It's a threat we need to be very careful about," Ravi said while addressing the release event of a book.

Further, Ravi also acknowledged that the country is capable of dealing with the PFI.

"If they try to distract the attention of the government from the target, they are mistaken. The Indian Army, the Indian Security Forces are capable of dealing with them," the Governor said.

He pointed out the difference in India's approach to terrorism during the Mumbai Taj attacks and the Pulwama strikes, saying that the country's forces are equipped to deal with acts of terror.

"Use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism. There shouldn't be any confusion about it, whether it's a Maoist, whether it's in Kashmir or in the northeast. Any entity in this country that uses violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor