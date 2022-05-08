Tamil Nadu govt revokes its ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' ritual

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu revoked its order to ban the 'Pattina Pravesam' ritual of the Dharumapuram Adheenam on Sunday.

'Pattina Pravesam', a tradition of devotees carrying the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in a palanquin, will take place on May 22. The order was released by the Mayiladuthurai district Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) today.

AIADMK, BJP, and the Right Wing opposition opposed the state government's ban on the practice of carrying the Adheenam on a palanquin.

Earlier, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai, J. Balaji issued the ban order for the event scheduled for May 22, terming the practice a "violation of human rights".

The controversy over the ban on Dharmapuram mutt's 'Pattina Pravesam', has triggered political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday warned the state government to take back its order of banning the ritual or else they will violate it by continuing with the traditional practice.

"If government opposes Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam', we will break the government rule and will carry the 'Adheenam' in palanquin ourselves. Government should take back their order", Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) had warned of protests against the practice.

( With inputs from ANI )

