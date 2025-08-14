Tamil Nadu Guv warns against forces seeking to undermine national unity

Chennai, Aug 14 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday urged the people of the state to remain vigilant against forces attempting to weaken India’s unity, cautioning that such elements -- often aided by hostile external actors -- were working to erode the nation’s self-confidence and determination.

Delivering the keynote address at the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” event at IIT Madras, the Governor said these groups operated under various guises, using lies and deception to recreate tragedies of the past.

“At this crucial period in our nation’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047, I appeal to every Bharatiya, especially my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu, to remain ever vigilant against their nefarious designs,” he said.

Ravi recalled the events of August 14, 1947, describing Partition as one of the most devastating chapters in the country’s history.

He said the large-scale violence unleashed by the Muslim League led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of innocents and the displacement of millions.

“Millions were uprooted from lands where their ancestors had lived for thousands of years, simply because they were branded ‘Kafirs’,” he said, adding that the emotional and cultural wounds of Partition remained unhealed even after seven decades.

The Governor warned that the same divisive mindset that triggered Partition was showing signs of resurgence, and stressed that collective vigilance was essential to safeguard the nation’s unity and hard-earned progress.

He called for citizens to reject false narratives and resist attempts to create divisions along religious, cultural, or regional lines.

Ravi’s address comes amid a series of official programmes across the country aimed at commemorating the suffering endured during Partition, reinforcing the message of unity and resilience.

He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to not only be watchful but also to actively contribute to strengthening the bonds that hold the nation together, warning that complacency could open the door for destabilising forces.

The Governor concluded his speech with an appeal for “eternal vigilance,” calling it the price of preserving both the nation’s integrity and its future aspirations.

