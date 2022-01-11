Tamil Nadu health minister says, there is ‘No need for full lockdown, existing curbs enough’ in the state

Even after the corona surge the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday that there is no need for a lockdown in the state, he said the current restrictions are enough to control the corona surge.

“There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now,” Subramanian said.

The government has imposed a night curfew in the state between 10 pm to 5 am, also the government has prohibited visits of devotes in worship places and full lockdown on Sundays. These restrictions are going to be in the state till 31st January.

As the occasion of Pongal is coming to the government has arranged special buses for devotes which will run at 75% of seating capacity and the worships places will be open on January 14 and January 18.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, there are currently 62,767 active cases while 2,547 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, showed in the data. The state capital Chennai has the biggest contribution in these cases, the covid positivity rate in Chennai on January 1 was 3.3%, which increased up to 17.4% on January 9.