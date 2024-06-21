Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 50 in Kallakurichi, Prime Accused Arrested

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 50 on Friday, June 21, and at least 30 people are in critical condition. The CB-CID team arrested the prime accused in the hooch tragedy, the accused, identified as Chinnadurai, who produced illicit alcohol, from the Cuddalore district. According to the police, the suspect has been involved in around seventy cases related to illicit arrack.

Earlier, the police arrested bootlegger Govindaraj, also known as Kannukutty, his wife Vidya, and his brother Damodaran in connection with the incident.

The mortal remains of 29 people who died till Thursday were handed over to their families and the bodies were either buried or cremated, Kallakurichi District Collector Prasanth MS said, reported news agency PTI.

“A heartening news is that three affected persons have recovered,” the collector said. Earlier, speaking to reporters after visiting the patients undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi GH, the Collector said special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the district and they have been told to take up intense combing operations.

The administration had sufficient stock of medicines to treat the affected, and presently, efforts were being made to take door-enumeration in Karunapuram to determine the number of persons who could be affected. He appealed to those among the public who had consumed illicit liquor to voluntarily subject themselves to medical examination soon and undergo treatment if needed, thus averting any possible threat to their lives.