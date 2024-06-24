Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 58, Says Kallakurichi District Collectorate

The number of people who died in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor has risen to 58, according to updated information released by the Kallakurichi District Collectorate on Monday, June 24. A total of 155 people are undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

A total of 109 persons are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. Twelve persons are admitted at Puducherry 20 persons are undergoing treatment at Salem and four in Viluppuram government hospitals.

A total of seven people including five men and two women who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor have been discharged, according to Kallakurichi District Magistrate.

So far, 33 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Four persons have died at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Three minor children performed the funeral rites for both their parents, who died in a hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi. "I don't know how to take care of them. I am worried about the children's future," said Grandmother.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

