Tamil Nadu Horror: Man Murders His Wife in Coimbatore Hostel, Takes Selfie With Her Body, Accused Arrested

A tragic and shocking incident of crime has came to light in Coimbatore where a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and posted a photo with dead body on Whatsapp. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, deceased, who worked for a private company in Coimbatore, was staying in a private women's hostel after separating from her husband.

Police reported that a woman staying at a Coimbatore hostel, due to an escalating dispute with her husband after leaving her children with her mother. According to Ajtak report deceased husband, accused S. Balamurugan arrived at the hostel, to meet his wife. An argument ensued, and in a fit of rage, he attacked her with a sickle, resulting in her immediate death. Balamurugan remained at the hostel after the murder.

Relatives and acquaintances, shocked by the incident, promptly alerted the police. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating, citing marital disputes and suspicion as potential motives. The accused is being interrogated, and police are examining technical evidence.