Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Seven Killed in Blaze at Private Hospital in Dindigul (Video)

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu (December 12, 2024): At least seven people were killed, and 20 others were injured after a fire broke out at a leading orthopaedic hospital in Dindigul on Thursday. Among the deceased are one child and two women, according to media reports.

BIG BREAKING: A fire broke out at City Private Hospital on the #Dindigul-Trichy road, claiming seven lives, including a young boy and three women, and leaving over 20 injured. pic.twitter.com/L9XsiFwUrv — Shakil Aqthar A (@Shakilaqthar) December 12, 2024

The fire started in the reception area on the ground floor, with a short circuit suspected to be the cause. The flames quickly spread to other floors, engulfing the building. The victims reportedly died from suffocation caused by the thick smoke that filled the hospital.

Around 50 ambulances were deployed to transport patients to safer facilities. At least 30 patients have been admitted to the Dindigul government hospital for treatment. Firefighters fought for over an hour to control the blaze. Rescue operations to locate and assist those trapped inside the building are ongoing.