Tamil Nadu: Hosur airport project gains momentum as site finalisation nears completion

Chennai, July 26 The proposed airport in Hosur is moving closer to reality, with the Tamil Nadu government likely to initiate land acquisition within the next three months, an official said.

A key milestone was recently achieved with the completion of an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey by a consultant appointed by the state, covering two shortlisted sites.

According to sources, both locations are technically feasible for airport construction, though not without challenges.

The first site lies approximately 1.5 km from the existing airstrip operated by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), while the second is situated around 15.5 km east of Hosur and north of Shoolagiri.

Officials said the terrain at both sites is undulating and presents several natural and man-made obstacles.

However, the OLS report indicates that these challenges can be addressed with proper engineering and safety interventions.

The state government is expected to finalise the site within six weeks, after evaluating the pros and cons of both options. Once the location is confirmed, land acquisition proceedings will begin.

The airport, which has been in the planning stage for over a year, is being pursued as a strategic infrastructure project aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and boosting Tamil Nadu’s economic growth.

Earlier this year, TAAL had expressed interest in forming a joint venture with the State government for the development of the airport.

Discussions were held, but officials say that any partnership will depend on the final site selection and the regulatory clearances that follow.

In tandem with these developments, the government has approached the Ministry of Defence for approval to establish a separate air traffic control zone for the new facility — a mandatory requirement for operational clearance. Approval is expected within two months.

A meeting with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also being planned to address technical concerns related to the airspace.

The proposed airport is expected to give a significant boost to Hosur, a city already thriving in the automobile and electronics manufacturing sectors.

If realised, the airport could catalyse further industrial investment and improve regional connectivity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor