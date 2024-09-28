Tamil Nadu: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown of Tata Electronics Factory in Hosur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a chemical godown of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd's electronics component factory in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Saturday, September 28. However, there were no casualties or injuries. Seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts were pressed into service. After battling for hours, they doused the flames.

"The incident occurred at a chemical godown located on the campus at about 6 am. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. There has been no casualty nor injury to anyone," a senior fire and rescue service official at the Hosur Fire Station told news agency PTI. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd said the employees were safe and officials are currently engaged in identifying the cause of the incident.

Massive Blasz Erupts at Tata Electronics Factory in Hosur

Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosurhttps://t.co/qasszaY7lepic.twitter.com/AcVXBRMbwl — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) September 28, 2024

"There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

According to the company website, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd is a greenfield venture of the diversified conglomerate Tata Group with expertise in manufacturing precision components.