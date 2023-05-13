Tamil Nadu: IAS officers transferred, Dr J Radhakrishnan to be Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 : In a bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, IAS officer Dr J Radhakrishnan has been made the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, and IAS Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been made the Health Secretary on Saturday, read an official statement.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi was the Chennai Corporation Commissioner before the appointment of J Radhakrishnan.

According to the official release, in the recent reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Secretary T Udhayachandran and Finance Secretary N Muruganandam swapped posts and Home Secretary K Phndra Reddy is set to assume charge as Transport Secretary.

IAS P Amudha was posted as Principal Secretary Home, Prohibition and Excise," added the release.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expanded his cabinet for the second time since the formation of his government in May 2021, making changes to the portfolio of ministers and transferring IAS officers.

Earlier on Friday, a day after the reshuffle in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's cabinet, state BJP president K Annamalai alleged that a viral 'audio tape' is the reason behind the transfer of Palvel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) from the Finance Ministry to the IT Ministry.

Palvel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) was divested of the Finance and Human Resources Management portfolio and made the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services in the reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

An unverified audio, purportedly of PTR had gone viral on social media wherein the person is heard saying that the first family of DMK had amassed wealth.

Annamalai highlighted the statements of MK Stalin during a public meeting in January this year, and said that Stalin spoke about the efficiency of PTR as a Finance Minister, then why did he change his department? The audio tape was the reason behind this.

"PTR has been transferred to the IT Ministry. In January this year, CM M K Stalin during a public meeting spoke about the efficiency of PTR as Finance Minister. Even in March, Stalin spoke about the efficiency of PTR and said that he manages the finance department well. Then why PTR has to be changed from Finance Department? What is the need? PTR tape is the reason for that," said Annamalai while addressing a press conference in Chennai.

