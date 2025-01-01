Tamil Nadu in 2024: Events that made headlines

Chennai, Jan 1 The year 2024 brought significant events in Tamil Nadu, ranging from political developments to social issues and notable achievements.

Law and order concerns

The state faced criticism over a deteriorating law and order situation as well. The brutal murder of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party President and practising advocate of the Madras High Court, on July 5, 2024, shocked the state. Eight culprits surrendered, but one accused, K. Tiruvengadam, a known history-sheeter, was killed in an alleged police encounter. Subsequently, three more history-sheeters met a similar fate, raising questions about police accountability.

Fishermen in Sri Lankan jails

The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) persisted despite Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raising the issue. In 2024, 530 fishermen were arrested, marking an increase from previous years.

Hooch tragedy

A hooch tragedy in the Kallakurichi district on June 20, 2024, claimed 68 lives, mostly Dalits, and left 200 injured. The victims consumed methanol-laced illicit liquor. The government faced backlash for failing to curb the menace and initially downplaying the incident. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured was announced by the DMK-led state government.

IAF airshow tragedy

Five people died of heatstroke and dehydration during the Indian Air Force's airshow in Chennai on October 6, 2024, attended by 15 lakh people. Poor crowd management drew widespread criticism.

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal devastated Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, claiming 12 lives and inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural land. It damaged 9,500 km of roads and killed 963 cattle. The government estimated severe losses and initiated relief measures.

Vijay's entry into politics

Superstar Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February 2024. At a massive rally on October 27, he emphasised social justice and women's empowerment, declaring the BJP as his ideological enemy and the DMK as his political rival. Vijay's entry is expected to reshape Tamil Nadu politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated for 45 hours at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1 as part of his spiritual tradition after completing the Lok Sabha election campaign.

DMK sweeps 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Despite criticism of the DMK government's governance, the party, led by M.K. Stalin, won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. After a clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections, Stalin is aiming for winning 200 of the total 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Investment gains and economic challenges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin's foreign visits, including a 14-day trip to the US, secured Rs 7,618 crore in investments through 19 MoUs. However, the state struggled with a growing debt burden, delayed Central funds, and welfare expenditure.

D. Gukesh from Chennai becomes youngest Chess world champion

Chennai's D. Gukesh made history as the youngest-ever world chess champion, further establishing Tamil Nadu as India's chess capital.

Nayanthara-Dhanush legal feud

Lady Superstar Nayanthara stirred controversy with an open letter to actor Dhanush over his lawsuit against her for using footage from the movie "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" in her wedding documentary. The dispute polarised fans and the public.

Samsung Workers' Protest

A 38-day workers' strike at the Samsung plant in Sriperumbudur over recognition of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in the company and better wages drew global attention. After pressure from coalition partners, the government intervened to resolve the conflict.

R. Ashwin's surprise retirement from international cricket

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar series in December. Known for his stellar records, Ashwin leaves behind a legacy of more than 500 Test wickets and multiple achievements, including India's 2011 World Cup win.

