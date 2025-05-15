Tamil Nadu: Lorry Hits Driving School Van in Tirupattur, 1 Woman Killed, 5 Injured

May 15, 2025

A tragic accident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur near Vaniyambadi, when a lorry carrying the cement crashed into ...

Tamil Nadu: Lorry Hits Driving School Van in Tirupattur, 1 Woman Killed, 5 Injured

A tragic accident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur near Vaniyambadi, when a lorry carrying the cement crashed into a training school driver. The accident took lives of one woman, while other five are injured. 

Passerby promptly gathered near place and sent deceased and injured to the hospital. 

