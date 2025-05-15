Tamil Nadu: Lorry Hits Driving School Van in Tirupattur, 1 Woman Killed, 5 Injured
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 15, 2025 21:55 IST2025-05-15T21:53:42+5:302025-05-15T21:55:21+5:30
A tragic accident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur near Vaniyambadi, when a lorry carrying the cement crashed into ...
A tragic accident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur near Vaniyambadi, when a lorry carrying the cement crashed into a training school driver. The accident took lives of one woman, while other five are injured.
Passerby promptly gathered near place and sent deceased and injured to the hospital.
Open in app
Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu: An accident occurred near Vaniyambadi when a lorry carrying cement crashed into a driver training school van, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to five others pic.twitter.com/w5nq0lud5Q— IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025