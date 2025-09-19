Tamil Nadu: Madurai Sanitation Workers Protest After 23 Dismissed by Contractor

Sanitation workers held a protest outside the Madurai Corporation office on September 19, raising slogans against Ourland Engineering Works Private Limited after 23 of their colleagues were dismissed from service. The private agency, which is responsible for solid waste management in Madurai, has been in a prolonged dispute with workers’ unions. Tensions escalated on Thursday when the company announced the termination of drivers and sanitation staff. The workers alleged that the move was unjust and aimed at silencing their collective voice. The protest drew attention from unions and political groups, further intensifying the standoff with the agency.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Sanitation workers staged a protest outside the Madurai Corporation office against the Ourland company after 23 sanitation workers were permanently dismissed from duty pic.twitter.com/2yMvTlgPbs — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

The dismissals were linked to an altercation that reportedly took place on September 17. Ourland accused the dismissed employees of engaging in unlawful activities, including trespassing into the Sellur shed, which is owned by the corporation but currently under the agency’s operational control. The company alleged that the workers damaged both corporation and agency property during the incident. It also claimed that vehicle keys were stolen and staff members faced violent threats when they tried to intervene. The company emphasized that the action was based on the severity of the misconduct.

In its termination order, Ourland stated that there was concrete evidence to support the charges. The agency said that videographic proof had been gathered showing the workers forcibly entering the premises, vandalising assets, and issuing death threats to staff. Ashwin, Ourland’s fleet manager in Madurai, lodged an official complaint at the Sellur police station on Wednesday. The complaint named 27 people, including trade union leader Balasubramaniyam of CITU and Boominathan of VCK, along with unidentified others. They were accused of theft, intimidation, and harassment during the September 17 clash.

Meanwhile, union leaders condemned the dismissals as arbitrary and unjust. CITU’s Balasubramaniyam said consultations were in progress with workers and political allies to decide the next course of action. He maintained that the company could not remove employees in this manner without due process. Workers stressed that the accusations were fabricated to weaken their collective bargaining strength. The unions have hinted at intensifying their agitation if reinstatement demands are not met. The episode has highlighted ongoing tensions between private contractors and sanitation employees in Madurai’s civic administration system.