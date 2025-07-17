Tamil Nadu: Man Tries to Abduct and Assault 10-Year-Old Girl in Triuvallur District, Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces

A disturbing incidence of sexual assault minor girl has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Tiruvallur district near Gummidipoondi town on July 12 Saturday. The accused had tried to kidnap the 10-year-old girl while she was returning from school. Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has shared a video of the incident on his X account.

In video it can be seen that man walking behind the girl and then after few steps he tries to abduct, fortunately she escaped from him and saved herself. It is reported that the girl is studying in class 4 in Gummidipoondi. According to reports girl informed about the incident to her grandmother who has lodged a complaint with the local police.

A 10-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu! CCTV footage exposes the horror! Accused still not caught!



Under DMK govt no Beti is Safe



Ladki Hoon is just a slogan for Priyanka and Rahul.. They conveniently remain silent here even as… pic.twitter.com/SNFdDisVt7 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) July 17, 2025

The viral CCTV footage of the incident has sparked concerns about law and order in the region. Annamalai responded, stating his distress that the perpetrator remains at large five days after the crime. He emphasized the danger posed by allowing sexual offenders who target minors to roam free, questioning how many prior offenses the perpetrator may have committed and highlighting the risk of future crimes if he is not apprehended.