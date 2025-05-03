Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Breaks at Warehouse in Karur

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday morning, May 3. The warehouse, owned by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, suffered hefty losses after the blaze burned several lakhs worth of drip irrigation equipment. The warehouse stored agricultural materials like pipes, motors, and wires, according to the news agency IANS.

After receiving the distress call from locals, local police and fire engines rushed to the spot and worked to douse the raging flames. Chinthamanipatti police are investigating the cause of the incident. A video posted by the news agency X shows a huge cloud of black smoke spreading in the area as flames continue. The smoke can be visible from certain kilometres.

Visuals From the Spot

Meanwhile, there was another incident of fire at the Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in Tuticorin. Due to the fire, authorities were forced to shut down three out of five units. After 12 hours of struggle to douse the fire, firefighters finally controlled the blaze.

TTPS has five units, each with a 210 MW capacity, generating a total of 1,050 MW. All units are operational except Unit 2, which was on standby. At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Unit 1 at the Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Station tripped after a station switchgear burst, disrupting the 6.6KV internal power supply.

The fire at Unit 1 also caused tripping at Unit 3. According to plant authorities, smoke was detected in Unit 1's switchgear, followed by a major fire in the cable gallery.