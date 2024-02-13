Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Resigns from Cabinet 8 Months Following ED Arrest in Money Laundering Case

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has resigned on Monday, marking seven months since his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering and job scam case.

The timing of Balaji's resignation holds significance amidst his prolonged legal battles and unsuccessful bail attempts, prompting questions about his continued role as a minister in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet, albeit without any portfolio assigned. The office of Chief Minister Stalin confirmed the receipt of Balaji's resignation, which has been forwarded to the Governor for approval.

Balaji's decision to resign comes just ahead of the Madras High Court's scheduled hearing to review his bail plea. His arrest is linked to allegations of involvement in a cash-for-jobs scandal during his tenure as transport minister from 2011 to 2015, under the leadership of the late Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a recent development, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court voiced apprehensions regarding the extended detention of Balaji and his continued role in the Cabinet. The judge raised concerns about the implications this scenario carries for the governance and legal norms of the state. He underscored the inconsistency of a minister retaining his Cabinet post despite spending over 230 days in jail on grave charges, noting that lower-ranking state employees would typically face suspension in comparable situations.