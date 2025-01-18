Tamil Nadu: Mother and Newborn Die During Home Delivery in Ranipet; Grandmother Attempts to Hide Baby's Body

A 31-year-old woman named T Jothi died along with her newborn baby during a home delivery at her mother's house in Arcot town, Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on Thursday, January 16. Jothi was married to Tamilselvan, 38, and this was her fourth pregnancy. She had chosen to give birth at her mother's home.

According to the TOI report, after Jothi's death, her mother, Valli, 65, attempted to hide the situation by placing the baby in a bag and taking Jothi's body to the Ranipet government general hospital. She claimed that Jothi had died at the hospital. However, hospital staff discovered that Jothi had delivered the baby before passing away due to complications related to the home birth.

Also Read | Mumbai: Investment Scam Worth ₹1.21 Crore Exposed; Two Directors Accused.

The hospital alerted the police, who then questioned Valli. She eventually confessed that she had tried to assist with a home delivery but tragically lost both her daughter and grandchild. The police have since recovered the baby's body and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.