Tamil Nadu MTC to procure 12 new breakdown recovery vehicles as 15-year old fleet nears phase out

Chennai, July 28 The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) of Tamil Nadu has proposed the procurement of 12 new breakdown recovery vehicles to replace its ageing fleet of mobile maintenance lorries that have served for over 15 years.

The move comes in response to a government directive mandating the decommissioning of public service vehicles older than 15 years by September 2025.

Currently, MTC operates 12 mobile breakdown lorries strategically stationed at key points in the city, including Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, and Poonamallee High Road.

These vehicles are staffed by trained drivers and technical personnel who provide essential on-road assistance for buses that suffer mechanical failures, tyre punctures, or accidents during operation.

With a fleet of 3,233 buses ferrying over 33 lakh passengers daily, MTC relies on these breakdown vehicles to ensure uninterrupted service and quick emergency response.

Under the new proposal, MTC plans to replace the old vehicles with 10 built-up Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) equipped with closed container bodies and two heavy-duty recovery vans.

The aim is to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure prompt roadside support in the event of breakdowns.

According to sources, specifications for the new vehicles have been sourced through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Each LMV is estimated to cost Rs 13.5 lakh, while each heavy recovery van will cost around Rs 48 lakh.

The total cost of the new fleet is projected at Rs 2.31 crore. This figure does not include expenses such as temporary registration, road tax, freight charges, insurance, and other incidental costs.

“The objective is to minimise service disruptions, reduce traffic congestion caused by stalled buses, and ensure that passengers do not face extended delays,” a senior MTC official said.

“The new vehicles will also improve overall maintenance response times.”

However, the official added that if the government grants an extension to continue using the current fleet for another year, the procurement process may be postponed.

The replacement of the breakdown fleet is part of a broader push by MTC to modernise its infrastructure and improve commuter experience.

With Chennai’s roads witnessing increasing traffic pressure, efficient handling of bus breakdowns has become critical to maintaining traffic flow and commuter confidence in public transport.

