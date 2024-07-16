Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian Hacked to Death in Madurai

Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian Hacked to Death in Madurai

Balasubramanian, the deputy secretary of the Naam Tamilar Party in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Madurai City police commissioner, the incident took place when Balasubramanian was walking along the street close to state minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's home.

The reason behind the killing is still unclear and further investigation has been launched to arrest accused those responsible for the murder. More details are awaited.

