Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian Hacked to Death in Madurai

Balasubramanian, the deputy secretary of the Naam Tamilar Party in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Madurai City police commissioner, the incident took place when Balasubramanian was walking along the street close to state minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's home.

Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

The reason behind the killing is still unclear and further investigation has been launched to arrest accused those responsible for the murder. More details are awaited.