Tamil Nadu: Over 70 FIRs filed in Kallakurichi for child marriages, Collector warns of strict action

Chennai, Aug 25 In the wake of a surge in child marriage cases, the Kallakurichi district administration in Tamil Nadu cautioned that anyone found conducting or supporting such marriages will face stringent legal consequences.

In a statement, Kallakurichi collector M.S. Prasanth said the administration would take “zero tolerance” action to eradicate the practice, which continues to persist despite awareness campaigns.

The collector stressed that marrying off girls below the age of 18 is a serious offence under the law. Parents, relatives, hall owners, priests, and even guests participating in such weddings would be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he warned.

According to official data, more than 70 First Information Reports (FIRs) have already been registered in Kallakurichi district this year in connection with child marriage.

Prasanth said this disturbing trend underscored the urgency of strong enforcement measures. “Child marriage forces young girls to discontinue their education, denying them the chance for empowerment and financial independence,” Prasanth said.

He further warned that teenage pregnancies endanger the health of young mothers and lead to low birth weight and stunted growth in children. The collector also pointed to the long-term consequences of such marriages.

“Adolescent mothers, lacking mental maturity, often struggle to raise their children. Economically dependent on their husbands, many are more vulnerable to domestic violence,” he explained.

Highlighting the social damage caused by the practice, Prasanth appealed to the public to take collective responsibility in addressing the issue.

“The community must recognize that child marriage is not just a private affair but a crime that weakens society as a whole,” he said.

Citizens have been urged to report any suspected cases of child marriage without hesitation. Toll-free helplines 1098 (Childline) and 181 (Women’s Helpline) are available for immediate assistance.

The collector reiterated that with more than 70 FIRs already registered, the district administration will pursue every case seriously until the practice is eliminated from Kallakurichi.

