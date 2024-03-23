Tamil Nadu: Palani railway station gets bomb threat, turns to be hoax

Chennai, March 23 Palani railway station in Tamil Nadu received an anonymous bomb threat on Saturday, an official said adding that it turned out to be a hoax.

Railway Protection Force, police, and bomb squad conducted extensive searches and realised that the threat was fake.

The threat was sent through an email on Saturday.

An official said that sniffer dogs and bomb squad personnel thoroughly searched the railway station including dustbins, toilets, shops in platforms, railway tracks, and coaches of trains halted in the yard.

Palani, the abode of Lord Muruga, is witnessing a heavy rush due to the 'Painguni Festival'.

Thousands of people have already arrived at the temple town.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor