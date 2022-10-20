Tamil Nadu passes bill to ban hookah bars in state

Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a bill to ban hookah bars in the state.

On Wednesday, the state's Health Minister M Subramanian introduced the Bill in the Assembly where it was passed unanimously.

The Bill stated that hookah bars have mushroomed in a large scale in Chennai city causing severe health hazards as several restaurants allowed the conception of Hookah in the smoking zones or areas under the pretext of providing service.

At present, there is no law to regulate hookah bars in the state.

Minister M Subramanian introduced the bill amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (Central Act 34 of 2003) suitably in its application to the State of Tamil Nadu.

The state government has decided to prohibit hookah bars, and to provide a penalty of imprisonment up to three years and fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, for any contravention.

This bill gives power to any police officer, but not below the rank of a Sub Inspector, to seize any material or article used as a subject for means of Hookah Bar.

( With inputs from ANI )

