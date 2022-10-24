Tamil Nadu: People begin early morning Diwali celebrations in Trichy

With the day marking its first ray of light, the general masses in Trichy, also kicked off their Diwali celebrations in the early morning hours today.

People gathered in the streets to light diyas, draw rangoli also known as Kolam, burst crackers and extended Diwali greetings.

People were seen lighting diyas on the streets and areas near their homes early morning to mark the occasion of Diwali.

The locals were seen drawing Kolam and placing diyas at the edges of the design.

The Diyas also called 'Deep' were placed in a design which read 'Happy Diwali'.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities will so begin on October 21 in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days will start on October 22 and end on October 25.

Due to the solar eclipse, the day after Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same day (Monday, October 24, 2022), (25 October 2022) this year.

All celebrate Diwali, which is known as the festival of lights. The festival is observed during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika and typically lasts five days or six in some parts of India. The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. Additionally, the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot, is a Hindu holiday during which followers of Krishna worship Govardhan Hill and prepare and present Krishna with a wide array of vegetarian foods as an expression of their thanks. The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am.

On the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika, Hindus celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta. It is celebrated during the Holi celebration and the Diwali or Tihar festival. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

