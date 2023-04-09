Tamil Nadu: PM Modi feeds elephant at Theppakadu camp

Mudumalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Tamil Nadu, fed elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday. He interacted with mahouts and kavadis at the elephant camp.

In a video of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was seen feeding sugarcane to an elephant.

He also interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka where he interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweeted Prime Minister.

According to PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) on Sunday.

In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, said the PMO in a statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'. During the programme, he will release the publications 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

A commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor