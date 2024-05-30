Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Offers Prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, following the conclusion of his Lok Sabha election campaign on Thursday. He was dressed in a 'dhoti' and an off-white shawl covering his upper body.

Watch video here:

PM Modi will meditate from May 30 evening to June 1 evening at Dhyan Mandapam, where Swami Vivekananda also meditated. Kanyakumari, known as the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata, holds profound significance in his life akin to Sarnath's role in the life of Gautam Buddha. It was at this rock that he arrived after traversing the country, meditating for three days, and envisioning a developed India. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at this location on one foot while awaiting Bhagwan Shiv.

He often undertakes spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns; in 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, Shivaji's Pratapgarh. The Lok Sabha election, conducted in seven phases starting April 19, will conclude with vote counting on June 4.