Tamil Nadu Police intensifies action against ganja peddlers under anti-narcotic operation

As part of Operation Ganja Vettai launched by the Tamil Nadu Police, South district police have intensified action against ganja peddlers and their associates by seizing illegally acquired properties and freezing their bank accounts under (NDPS) Act 1985.

Ganja Vettai is an operation against the sale of ganja and pan masala products.

Speaking to ANI, South zone IG Asra Garg said that there has been a positive change due to the drive against narcotics and the police will continue to carry out such drives.

"Recently in the last week, after conducting a detailed financial investigation in four important cases of ganja, we have frozen moveable and immovable properties in Ramnad, Theni and Madurai districts. We do it consistently and so far in important 12 cases, we have passed a freezing order for 35 Ganja peddlers and the process continues. Our drive against narcotics continues and definitely, there is a positive change and will keep doing it," he said.

The police official said that the main purpose of the drive is to address the issue of school or college students and urged them not to fall into the trap of narcotics.

"It is particularly being carried out to address the issue in school or college students. They shouldn't fall into this trap. The government of Tamil Nadu has issued some direction in this regard. Accordingly, in each district headquarters, we kept a phone number and a separate team or cell has been created to attend those calls and further process the information that is received on the phone number," he said.

Garg said that it is being done to get the earliest information about the institution affected by the narcotics.

He said that the senior officials including the Superintendent of police and Deputy Inspector General of Police are reviewing the information systems and action is being taken based on the receipt of information.

( With inputs from ANI )

