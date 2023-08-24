Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman dies after husband attempts baby delivery with YouTube tutorials

A pregnant woman from Tamil Nadu lost her life while attempting a home birthing procedure after seeking information from YouTube. The distressing occurrence unfolded on Tuesday in the Krishnagiri district, prompting an investigation by the Revenue Department Officer.

The deceased, identified as V Loganayaki, and her husband, Madhesh, both possessing post-graduate degrees in agriculture, decided to undertake a home birthing process following instructional videos they found on YouTube. Regrettably, their earnest efforts to embrace this natural approach to childbirth resulted in unforeseen complications that led to Loganayaki's demise.

Tragedy struck as Loganayaki encountered severe bleeding during the delivery, plunging her into a critical state. Despite immediate transfer to a nearby private hospital, her life could not be saved. According to reports, the couple firmly believed in the efficacy of home birthing. For the delivery, they had temporarily relocated from their residence in Dharmapuri to Loganayaki's maternal home in Krishnagiri district. the couple opted not to engage with the local government nurse from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dharmapuri, choosing private medical care instead. Adding to the complexities, Loganayaki reportedly ceased necessary medical supplementation, relying solely on natural remedies advised by her husband.