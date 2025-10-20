Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Rainfall Flood Low-Lying Areas in Thoothukudi, Disrupt Diwali Celebrations

Continued heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu spoiled the Diwali celebration on Monday, October 20. Several low-lying areas reported waterlogging. According to reports, heavy rains triggered landslides in hilly areas, which led to disruption in the train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal that could intensify into a deep depression, promoting heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

VIDEO | Thoothukudi: Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, disrupt Diwali celebrations as stagnant water turns roads into ponds.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lCZEo5mM8w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

Train services on the Southern Railway line were cancelled and short-terminated between Kallar and Coonar on Sunday due to landslides, trees falling and boulders on tracks. "Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam. Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam. Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam Special Train," stated the Salem Division of Southern Railway.

Also Read | 'May This Festival of Lights Illuminate Our Lives': PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings.

The fisheries department in Cuddalore district asks fishermen not to venture into the sea until further orders. Fishermen currently in the deep sea were instructed to return immediately.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai posted on X that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, and Karaikal.