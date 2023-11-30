Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD issues cyclone warning, schools closed in Chennai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3. According to the weather agency, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of state. Tiruvallur collector declared that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on November 30 due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other northern coastal regions of the state. Schools in Chennai will also remain closed today. Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Schools in the capital city remain closed due to continuous heavy downpours. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team is also on standby in Arakkonam town in view of the impending cyclone warning.NDRF teams have been put on standby in Arakkonam town considering forecasted cyclone warning issued by IMD.