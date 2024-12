Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed in Several Districts Amid Heavy Showers

Widespread overnight rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and areas in the Cauvery delta region, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and several other districts on Thursday.

In the wake of sharp showers, authorities declared a one-day holiday for schools in several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.

The regional weather office has predicted further spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts, as well as in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.