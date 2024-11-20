Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools to Remain Closed in Five Districts Today After Heavy Downpours

Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, leading the administration to declare a holiday for schools in five districts on Wednesday. Following continuous rainfall overnight, schools in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts will remain closed today, as confirmed by the respective district collectors.

In light of the incessant rains, schools will also remain closed in Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas of Kanyakumari district. Heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the closure of schools across various districts. Earlier, District Collectors in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal had declared holidays for schools on Tuesday, November 19.

While schools and colleges in Karaikal were closed, authorities in Thoothukudi declared a holiday for schools only, with colleges operating as usual. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next five days and issued a rain alert. As the northeast monsoon intensifies, authorities in the Delta and southern districts are on high alert, urging residents to exercise caution. The state has already experienced heavy overnight rainfall, with significant precipitation recorded in the delta regions.

