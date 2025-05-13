Tamil Nadu records 98.48 pc pass percentage in CBSE class 12 exams

Chennai, May 13 Tamil Nadu registered a pass percentage of 98.48 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2025, slightly lower than last year’s 98.74 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results on Tuesday, with the national average standing at 88.39 per cent.

A total of 80,218 students from the State appeared for the exams this year, including 42,904 boys and 37,314 girls.

Once again, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.99 per cent, compared to 98.03 per cent among boys.

The Chennai region, which covers Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, recorded a cumulative pass rate of 97.39 per cent. This places it third in the country, behind the Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions.

Last year, the Chennai region had posted a pass percentage of 98.47 per cent, indicating a marginal decline.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,041 schools participated, and the exams were held across 344 centres statewide. Students can access their results online through any of the following official CBSE portals: www.cbse.gov.in; www.results.nic.in; www.results.digilocker.gov.in; www.umang.gov.in

Additionally, result documents, including mark sheets and certificates, are available digitally through the DigiLocker mobile application and website, easing access for students and institutions alike.

The CBSE has advised schools and students to refrain from visiting the board office for physical copies of the results, as all relevant documents are digitally signed and valid for official use.

With yet another year of strong performance, Tamil Nadu continues to uphold its reputation as one of the top-performing states under the CBSE framework, despite the slight dip in overall results.

