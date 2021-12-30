Tamil Nadu: Red alert issued in four districts in view of heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a red alert in four districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall.

"A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today," said State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall caused a traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road.

Following this, Chennai metro said that it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely.

( With inputs from ANI )

