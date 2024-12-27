Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Ambulance Overturns Near Maduranthakam, Six Women Injured on Trichy-Chennai Route (Watch Video)

In a distressing incident on the Trichy-Chennai route, an ambulance traveling from Tiruppur to Chennai overturned near Ayyanar Kovil, Maduranthakam, causing injuries to six women. Among the injured were five women who were accompanying the patient being transported. The driver of the ambulance also sustained injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

The accident led to a significant traffic congestion on the busy Trichy-Chennai route for about an hour, as the overturned ambulance blocked the road. Local police quickly arrived at the scene, working diligently to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. Efforts were made to ensure that ambulances could pass through and provide medical attention to those injured in the crash.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while local officials have urged motorists to be cautious on the route as work to clear the site continues.