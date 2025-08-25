Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Eight Students Injured as School Van Overturns Near Railway Track in Virudhachalam (Watch Video)

A school van carrying students met with an accident on Monday morning at least eight students were injured after it overturned while crossing a railway track near Virudhachalam. Further details awaited. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the van was crossing the railway track near Puvanoor when the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to overturn on the track. Locals immediately rushed to the spot, lifted the van, and removed it from thetrack. The injured students were quickly taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. No train was approaching at the time of the accident.

This is the second horrific incident reported involving school children in India. A class 3 student was charred to death, while three others were injured in a fire at a government residential school in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. The incident took place at the boy's hostel of Papikrung Government Residential School around 2 am, Shi-Yomi Superintendent of Police S K Thongdok told PTI. The child has been identified as eight-year-old Tashi Jempen, a class 3 student from Chango village.

The injured persons, identified as Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11), were first taken to a hospital in district headquarters Tato, around 85 km away, from where they were being taken to Zonal General Hospital at Aalo in West Siang district for better treatment. Aalo is another 130 km from Tato, around a five-hour journey. Their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said. A police team has been sent to the remote village, located 17 km from Monigong town, to probe the matter, the officer said. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire as the village does not have power connectivity, he said.